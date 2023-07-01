Comparing Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) and Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Anglo Pacific Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources 33.46% 93.04% 57.73% Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Anglo Pacific Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anglo Pacific Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus target price of $207.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Anglo Pacific Group has a consensus target price of $320.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,679.22%. Given Anglo Pacific Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo Pacific Group is more favorable than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

75.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Anglo Pacific Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Anglo Pacific Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $4.10 billion 0.58 $1.45 billion $74.62 2.20 Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo Pacific Group.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Anglo Pacific Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

