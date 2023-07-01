CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading Up 0.9%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €44.98 ($48.89) and last traded at €44.90 ($48.80). 94,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.48 ($48.35).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

