Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

UNP stock opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.73.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.