Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.32. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

