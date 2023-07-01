Congress Park Capital LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $867.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.21. The stock has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

