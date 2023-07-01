Congress Park Capital LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

