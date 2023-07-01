Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $376,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $256.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

