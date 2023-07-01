Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $298.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.11. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.