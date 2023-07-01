Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.56 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $11.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.66 per share.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

STZ opened at $246.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.89. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

