Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.98

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 606079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,361,000 after buying an additional 767,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,742,000 after buying an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after buying an additional 392,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after buying an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

