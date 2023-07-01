Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

CBKM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. Consumers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

