Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Trimmed by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

