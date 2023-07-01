Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.57 or 0.00031286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $74.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

