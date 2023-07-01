Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $12.29 on Friday. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coty by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.