Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $36.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $577,076.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,065.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,314 shares of company stock worth $1,162,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

