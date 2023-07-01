Cronos Price Hits $0.0567 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $10.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

