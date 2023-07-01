CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSP Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. CSP has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSPI. TheStreet cut CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,451,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.