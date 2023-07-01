CV SHOTS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.99 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $4.99 million and $0.06 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00174962 USD and is up 20.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

