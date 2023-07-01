CV SHOTS Trading 20.7% Higher This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $0.05 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00174962 USD and is up 20.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

