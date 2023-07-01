CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

CVBF opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 175.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

