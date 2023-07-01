DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 123,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 73,310 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,987,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after buying an additional 428,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

