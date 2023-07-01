DA Davidson Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $50.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on U. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,783,224 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

