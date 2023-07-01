DA Davidson Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CATY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.