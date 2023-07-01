David J Yvars Group Acquires Shares of 2,231 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Baidu Stock Up 1.7 %

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13.

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.