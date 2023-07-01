Decred (DCR) Market Cap Tops $240.39 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Decred has a market capitalization of $240.39 million and approximately $971,766.56 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.71 or 0.00051375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00173196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003328 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,299,455 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

