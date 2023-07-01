Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $971,766.56

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Decred has a total market capitalization of $240.39 million and $971,766.56 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.71 or 0.00051375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00173196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003328 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,299,455 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.