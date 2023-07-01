Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.19. 1,848,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,809. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.90 and its 200-day moving average is $402.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

