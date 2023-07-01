DEI Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $272.11 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00351780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

