Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.62

Dero (DERO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Dero has a total market cap of $63.19 million and $55,932.50 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00015130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,540.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00350702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00914319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00538662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00066067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00159452 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,674,375 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

