Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $25.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Manchester United Price Performance

MANU stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

