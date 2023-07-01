DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Down 45.9% in June

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DHCAW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DHC Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

