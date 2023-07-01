Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $684.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

