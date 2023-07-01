Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 16.9% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.