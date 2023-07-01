Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Lifted by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,298,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 57.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $211,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,044,000 after acquiring an additional 282,668 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.15. 1,409,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,485. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.