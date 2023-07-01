Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

