dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $388.56 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.65. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $335.15 and a 12-month high of $388.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut dormakaba from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

