Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 3,991 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $724.75 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The stock has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.