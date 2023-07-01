Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

