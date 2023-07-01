Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 2,402 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

