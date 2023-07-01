Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUFRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Dufry Trading Up 2.9 %

DUFRY opened at $4.51 on Friday. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

