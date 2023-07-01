Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Bell Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 89,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Duke Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

