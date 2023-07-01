Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Dune Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dune Acquisition by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DUNE remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

