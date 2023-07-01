dYdX Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $326.65 million and approximately $41.58 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

