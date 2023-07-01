DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $3.97 on Monday. DZS has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that DZS will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in DZS by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

(Free Report

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.