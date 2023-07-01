EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $453,086.74 and approximately $34.39 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 41.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00345059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00150968 USD and is up 41.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.