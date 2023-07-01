easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of EJTTF opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Get easyJet alerts:

About easyJet

(Free Report)

See Also

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.