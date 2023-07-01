Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

