Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 138,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,709. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

