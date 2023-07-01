Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 135,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,088. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

