Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.